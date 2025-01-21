Maha Kumbh 2025: 8.81 Crore Devotees Took Holy Dip, Panchkosi Parikrama Begins with Ganga Puja | LIVE

Maha Kumbh 2025, 9th day | Image: X/PIB

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 started on 13 January and enters its ninth day. A heavy crowd of devotees continues to gather on the ghats for a holy dip in the Ganga. On 20 January, a record 54.96 lakh people took a dip in the Sangam, adding to a total of 8.80 crore devotees who took a holy dip in the Ganga so far. Stay tuned for more updates!

Live Blog

08:29 IST, January 21st 2025 Security heightened in Bhaderwah of Doda district ahead of the 76th Republic Day Security beefed up in Jammu before 76th Republic Day celebrations, with M.A. Stadium closed to public as precautionary measure.

08:22 IST, January 21st 2025 Amidst the dense fog, thousands of people gather on the ghats of Sangam Prayagraj: Amidst the dense fog, thousands of people gather on the ghats of Sangam to take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam, a sacred confluence of three rivers - Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati. Close to 8.5 crore devotees have taken a holy dip in Triveni Sangam, so far.

08:21 IST, January 21st 2025 President Murmu extends greetings to the residents of Meghalaya on Statehood day President Droupadi Murmu extends greetings to the residents of Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur on their Statehood Day.

08:20 IST, January 21st 2025 More than 8.81 crore devotees so far have taken a holy dip at Triveni Sangam More than 15.97 lakh devotees today and more than 8.81 crore devotees so far have taken a holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh Government.