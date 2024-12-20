sb.scorecardresearch
Published 06:52 IST, December 20th 2024

NDA vs INDI After Rahul Gandhi Assaults 2 BJP MPs, Protests Planned | LIVE

Stay tuned with Republic for all the latest news updates across the country.

Reported by: Digital Desk
BJP MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput were injured during a showdown between the BJP and Congress in the Parliament and blamed the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi stating that he pushed him.

Speaking to ANI, Sarangi said, "Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP who fell on me after which I fell down...I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed an MP who then fell on me..."

Stay tuned with Republic for more live updates.

06:52 IST, December 20th 2024

BJYM holds anti-Congress protests in Jammu

In a counterattack on the Congress for raising objections to Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks about B R Ambedkar, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Thursday evening staged protests against the party and burned an effigy of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Congress of insulting Ambedkar.

06:50 IST, December 20th 2024

Death toll in Mumbai boat accident rises to 14: BMC

Death toll in Mumbai boat accident rises to 14: BMC

06:49 IST, December 20th 2024

Layer of fog engulfs the national capital as coldwave grips the city

Updated 06:52 IST, December 20th 2024