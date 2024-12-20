Published 06:52 IST, December 20th 2024
NDA vs INDI After Rahul Gandhi Assaults 2 BJP MPs, Protests Planned | LIVE
Stay tuned with Republic for all the latest news updates across the country.
- India News
- 1 min read
BJP MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput were injured during a showdown between the BJP and Congress in the Parliament and blamed the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi stating that he pushed him.
Speaking to ANI, Sarangi said, "Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP who fell on me after which I fell down...I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed an MP who then fell on me..."
Live Blog
Stay tuned with Republic for more live updates.
06:52 IST, December 20th 2024
BJYM holds anti-Congress protests in Jammu
In a counterattack on the Congress for raising objections to Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks about B R Ambedkar, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Thursday evening staged protests against the party and burned an effigy of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Congress of insulting Ambedkar.
06:50 IST, December 20th 2024
Death toll in Mumbai boat accident rises to 14: BMC
Death toll in Mumbai boat accident rises to 14: BMC
06:49 IST, December 20th 2024
Layer of fog engulfs the national capital as coldwave grips the city
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 06:52 IST, December 20th 2024