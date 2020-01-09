Ganga Under Threat: What Can Be Done To Save The Rivers?

Ganga or Ganges is one of the longest rivers in India. It is predominantly a lifeline for all the major cities in the northern and eastern parts of the country. Ganga and its tributaries are the only sources of freshwater for agriculture, drinking and other purposes in these regions. Indian rivers are venerated all over the country and Ganga is considered the holiest. Millions of devotees flock to the river every year for a dip in its holy waters. Many rituals are performed on the ghats of Ganga, in cities like Varanasi, Rishikesh, Haridwar and Kolkata. In recent times, the spirituality of Ganga has come under threat with hazardous amounts of pollution in the water.

With the rituals taking place on the banks of the river, most of the waste is disposed into the water, with tonnes of materials, including flowers being thrown into the water. NGOs like Phool are trying to maintain the sanctity of Indian rivers by clearing the waste and also making people aware of the hazards of throwing flowers into the water bodies. The flowers contain pesticides that not only affects the water quality but is also harmful for the marine ecosystem. Phool also recycles the flower waste collected from almost all the temples in India into incense sticks and many more utility products. A small initiative that started in the streets of Kanpur, has made a great impact. You can make a difference too.

