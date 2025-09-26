Shocking Breakdown of Trust’: Student Slams VFS Global Over UK Visa Ordeal

In a troubling account that mirrors the struggles of many Indians seeking to study abroad, a student has publicly criticized VFS Global for what she described as a “shocking breakdown of trust” during her UK student visa application process.

Her LinkedIn post, which has drawn significant attention in professional circles, detailed how the handling of her application left her emotionally exhausted, financially burdened, and academically sidelined, despite her efforts to follow every requirement and pay extra for priority processing.

She explained that after submitting all necessary documents through VFS Global, she began receiving repeated requests for items she had already provided, including a bank statement and later a birth certificate. Each query required her to pay an additional fee just to clarify the missing paperwork.

According to her, there was no consolidated checklist at the outset, only fragmented communication and delayed responses that dragged out the process. “There was no upfront communication. Instead, there were delays, silence, and then scattered demands for documents one by one,” she wrote.