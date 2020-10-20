'The Golden Bird 2.0: Resurgence Of India' Highlights India's Glorious Past

Since ancient times, India has been known as the 'Sone Ki Chidiya' or the 'Golden Bird' due to its abundance of culture & tradition, rich heritage, and breathtaking art & architecture. 'The Golden Bird 2.0: Resurgence of India' is a book written by author Raina Singhwi Jain that draws from India's rich past to take a fresh look at its potential for a glorious future; a second golden age, shaped by a compelling public will, economic wherewithal, and the nation's status as a world leader. The book opens a constructive dialogue about how we can learn from the past to carve out a prosperous present & have a more promising future for the nation.

Republic Media Network proudly presents a one of its kind virtual book launch for 'The Golden Bird 2.0; Resurgence of India' authored by Raina Singhwi Jain. The guest panel consisted of esteemed panelists like; Lakshmi V Venkatesan, Founding & Managing Trustee of Bhartiya Yuva Shakti Trust, Gaurav Dalmia, Chairman of Dalmia Group Holdings, Rajat Kathuria, Director & Chief Executive ICRIER, Raina Singhwi Jain, Author & Entrepreneur. Each of the panelists shared their views and opinions on various topics discussed during the event.

" My optimism stems from the fact that there are so many channels that are being created for the youth in terms of literacy, skill development, ease of doing business, and also bringing about so many positive policy reforms so for me, this is half the battle already won. We have the talent, hardworking people, and our ancient history stands as a testimony to what we are truly capable of. But what we need, though, is the direction & the opportunity. My passion is driven by my vision to see my India, a wealthy & prosperous country all over again," says Raina Singhwi Jain while highlighting her vision of India's return to the golden age.

Speaking about the significant takeaways from her book, she adds," In order for us to even witness an accelerated state of transformation, that can only come about when every citizen, entrepreneur, bureaucrat, stakeholder, government leader, institutions all come together and strive collectively, thereby uplifting the lives of 1.3 billion people to prosperity. Another take away that I can give you is that we must not forget the importance of instilling quality assurance & sustainability measures in everything that we do in this race of becoming self-reliant."

“If I were to draw the essence of the past, I would say that it was the openness to investments, openness to ideas, a scientific temper which had propelled India to that position in the global economy at that time. India was once upon a time, big economic power in the global economy. Hopefully, this book will set the stage for a discussion on how India can regain its lost position in the global economy, “ says Rajat Kathuria, Director & Chairman of ICRIER, highlighting the characteristics that made India the Golden Bird in the past

While speaking about the three fundamentals needed to achieve the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharata, He further adds, "Jobs is the most important agenda for the Indian economy today. If there is anything that is a weak link for us as we advance, it is the ability to create jobs. We have to keep jobs at the center and then define growth around it, and we have to produce productive jobs. So, I think growth with jobs at the center, 'Make in India' with more engagement to the global economy, and getting a more sustainable & inclusive economy going are the three things India needs."

The entire event was a comprehensive insight into India's glorious past and a promising future envisioned by the author and all the panelists present during the virtual book launch. Overall, the book calls for every citizen to work collectively for a more sustained, more robust & more self-reliant India.