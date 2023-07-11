Chandrayaan 3 Must Land Near Moon's South Pole: Ex-ISRO Chief K Sivan

Chandrayaan 3, India's third mission to the moon, must land near the south pole of the earth’s natural satellite, according to former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief Dr K Sivan. "Until now there has been no landing on the south pole of the lunar orbit and it is also not exposed to the sun," stated Sivan in an interview with Republic.

"It is a shadow region and we expect water and a lot more new things to be there," he added.

ISRO announced that Chandrayaan 3 will lift off at 2:35 pm Indian Standard Time on July 14, 2023, from Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh and will reach the moon in August.

Support to ISRO chief S Somanath and team

He also extended his support and exuded confidence in the ISRO team tasked with Chandrayaan 3’s launch. Ahead of the launch, Sivan gave a piece of advice to ISRO scientists and said there should be no space for doubt.

"Don't leave any doubt as there's no space for it. There will be signatures during testing and this is usually seen after a mission has failed. Do not ignore any minor warnings. It will explode during actual missions and therefore don't leave any small or minor observation," he averred.

What led to failure of Chandrayaan 2

The former ISRO head also recalled the failure of Chandrayaan 2 and said the rover was not successful because of the complicated landing. He also stressed about the progress of Chandrayaan 3 and said that scientists have made a lot of improvements in the new mission with improved and better technology.

"During the Chandrayaan 2 mission we had three main objectives - orbiter, lander, and rover. The orbiter was successful but the lander and rover weren't because of the hard landing. However, the silver lining was the tremendous data we obtained through which we could make rectifications," he claimed.

He also emphasised the issue which acted as a hindrance and said, "We realised the problem was the propulsion system, and even though it didn't malfunction, its dispersion level was more, and the guidance system was not designed for it. The guidance system increased the thrust and the altitude increased which caused the crash landing. The control system also had limitations."

However, a confident Sivan said that all these errors have been rectified and corrective actions have been taken. Chandrayaan 3 has no major changes, he said but the technology has been modified.

"The laser doppler has been added. We have increased the capacity of the machine and improved the design as well. Cameras are there on the lander and rover,” he said.

Atmanirbhata by PM Modi in the space sector

K Sivan lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inviting private players in the space sector and said the aim is to increase space economy and look at private participation.

"In 2021 India opened the space sector for private players. Our aim is to increase the space economy and look at private participation. We have also increased space activities with private players. Only ISRO will not be limited to exploring space but the entire nation will be. The space sector has been unlocked by the government and about 160 companies or private players are involved today in multiple phases,” he said.

"It is an excellent idea and vision of honourable PM Modi. It is a bold decision as inviting private players was not done in the past 60 years", he added.

Speaking about indigenous technologies, Sivan said, "New development will happen indigenously in India. It is Make in India in the future and in another two years, we will start seeing this. We have transferred PSLV technology and today we are doing it by ourselves."