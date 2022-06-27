NASA Launches 'Black Brant' Rocket From Australian Space Centre In ‘landmark’ Mission

For the first time since 1995, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Monday launched a commercial rocket from Arnhem Space Center (ASC). The first of its three NT missions set for this year was blasted off from a space centre near Nhulunbuy, a remote lane, inhabited by the Gumatj people in Australia. The "landmark" mission is significant in many aspects, including the US-based space agency's first lift-off from a private port outside America.

The sounding rocket take-off took place about 6 hours ago with an X-ray Quantum Calorimeter (XQC) developed by the University of Wisconsin. The launch was successful, despite the minor delay of about an hour due to weather conditions like wind, rain, and clouds at the launch site, the mission coordinator said. "We had a few days because of the weather but when it finally went you feel the shock of the rocket as it left and the noise was pretty impressive," Arnhem Space Center CEO Micheal Jones told the Today Show on Monday morning. He added, that the ASC reviewed the full weather spectrum last night following the heavy rain. "It would put some risk into what the launch angles will be so we had to make sure it was safe," Jones explained.

Watch the launch here:

Liftoff! 🚀 The XQC mission is on its way to suborbital space to measure X-rays coming from the inner part of our galaxy. The entire flight lasts around 15 minutes before the payload safely parachutes back down to Earth. pic.twitter.com/SpcwzNDYhC — NASA Expeditions (@NASAExpeditions) June 26, 2022

Launch visible only for 10sec

As reported by The Australian, the launch was only visible for 10 seconds after midnight on Monday. About 100 VIPs were seated about 800 metres around the red soil ground to witness the historic moment.

The 13m "sounding rocket" is transporting an atmospheric observation platform to study the Alpha A and B constellations. It is expected to travel at 300 km per hour as it moves through space for 15 minutes. "Liftoff! 🚀 A Black Brant IX sounding rocket launched from @ela_space's Arnhem Space Center in Northern Territory, Australia, carrying the X-ray Quantum Calorimeter experiment," NASA wrote in a Twitter post.

The next launch from Australia is scheduled for July 4.

Other NASA missions from Australia

The second mission, on July 4, is to launch the SISTINE (Suborbital Imaging Spectrograph for Transition region Irradiance from Nearby Exoplanet host stars) which has been developed by the University of Colorado, Boulder. SISTINE will study how ultraviolet light from stars affects the atmospheres of orbiting planets, including their gases thought to be signs of life. The final mission is the DEUCE (Dual-channel Extreme Ultraviolet Continuum Experiment) on July 12, also by Colorado, Boulder, to measure the extreme ultraviolet light spectrum of the aforementioned stars. "These measurements are needed to model stars similar and smaller than our Sun, as well as understand their effects on planetary atmospheres", NASA said in a statement.

(Image: @NASAWallops/Twitter)