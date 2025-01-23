VIDEO: Mumbai Police Uncovers Crucial Evidence Linking Accused to Saif Ali Khan's Stabbing Case

Mumbai Police has achieved a major breakthrough in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case by uncovering critical evidence. This discovery is expected to play a vital role in unraveling the truth behind the high-profile incident and ensuring justice is served. Saif, who reportedly sustained six stab wounds and underwent a 6.5-hour surgery, sparked widespread curiosity after his rapid recovery and swift discharge from the hospital.

This video brings you exclusive details from the investigation, updates on the newly found evidence, and insights from experts. Stay tuned for real-time developments and in-depth analysis as the case continues to unfold dramatically.