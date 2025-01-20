VIDEO: Sanjay Roy Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In RG Kar Case By Sealdah Court

In a landmark judgment, the Sealdah Court sentenced Sanjoy Roy to life imprisonment until death in the RG Kar Abhaya Rape and Murder Case. Along with the life sentence, he was fined Rs 50,000. Despite the severity of the crime, the court refrained from awarding him capital punishment, sparking debates about the adequacy of the sentence. The RG Kar Horror Case, which shook the nation, has drawn widespread attention, with many advocating for the death penalty to serve as a deterrent against such heinous acts. The verdict has reignited discussions about justice, punishment, and the legal system's role in addressing crimes of this magnitude.