VIDEO: Meet Umar Nazir Mir, The Pacer Who Dismissed Rohit Sharma on His Ranji Trophy Return

Rohit Sharma’s much-anticipated return to Ranji Trophy cricket ended on a disappointing note as he was dismissed for just 3 runs by Jammu and Kashmir pacer Umar Nazir Mir. The 27-year-old bowler made a significant impact on the game, not only dismissing Rohit but also claiming the wickets of other prominent batsmen, including Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube.

Mir’s performance on the day has brought him into the spotlight, showcasing his potential as a formidable pacer. His ability to take on big names like Rohit Sharma highlights his skill and determination. The wicket of Sharma, in particular, stands out as a career-defining moment for Mir.

As the Ranji Trophy continues, Mir's rise to prominence is being closely watched, with fans and experts alike keen to see if he can maintain this level of form and become a key player in Indian domestic cricket.