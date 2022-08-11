China Blocks India-US Proposal Seeking Terror Designation Of Masood Azhar's Brother

China on Wednesday placed a hold on a joint proposal of the United States and India to list Pakistan-based terrorist Abdul Rauf Azhar, one of the masterminds of the Indian Airlines Flight 814 hijack, under the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) sanctions.

Abdul Rauf Azhar, also known as Rauf Asghar, is the brother of Jaish-e-Mohammad founder and leader Masood Azhar. He is said to have been the main conspirator who planned and executed the hijacking of the IC814 travelling from Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal to Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on December 24, 1999, as well as the attack on the Indian Parliament (2001) and the attack on the Indian Air Force base in Pathankot (2016).

The last-minute hold was put by Beijing on a proposal moved to subject Abdul Azhar to a global travel ban and asset freeze. Such a move has to be agreed upon by all 15 members of a Security Council sanctions committee.

China blocks proposal to sanction Abdul Rehman Makki

This is the second time that China has used its veto in support of terror and all-weather friend Pakistan in the last 2 months. In June, China placed a hold on a joint proposal of the US and India to list Pakistan-based terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki under United Nations Security Council (UNSC) sanctions. The last-minute hold was put by Beijing on a proposal moved to list the US-designated terrorist and brother-in-law of Lashkar-e-Taiba head and 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed, as a 'global terrorist'.

Abdul Rehman Makki, the Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) militant is also a designed terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 in India. New Delhi and Washington had proposed to designate Makki under the 1267 ISIL and Al Qaida Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council.

A veto-wielding permanent member of the UNSC, China was also the sole hold-out in the 15-nation body on the bid to blacklist Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar. In May 2019, India registered a huge diplomatic win at the UN when the global body designated Azhar as a ''global terrorist", a decade after New Delhi first approached the world body and despite China's attempts to place a ''technical hold''.