In Pics: People Wade Through Flooded Streets Of Venice As Tides Rise High

On Friday, Venice was hit by seasonally high waters yet again resulting in the flooding of the ‘Floating City', according to Associated Press.

Venice Floods
1/7
Associated Press

On Friday, Venice was hit by seasonally high waters yet again resulting in the flooding of the ‘Floating City'. In this picture, residents could be seen carrying their luggage near Rialto Bridge. 

Venice Floods
2/7
Associated Press

Here, a man indicates salts on the St. Mark's Basilica's inside wall. The tides rose as high as 1.44 meters in the city. 

Venice Floods
3/7
Associated Press

This photo, taken on October 7, shows the damage at columns in St. Mark's Basilica's in Venice. The Italian City was hit by a powerful flood in 2019 leaving the historical building damaged. 

Venice Floods
4/7
Associated Press

This shows tourists wading through water in St. Mark’s square following the latest floods. Interestingly, the Piazza is just a 2-min walk from St. Mark's Basilica. 

 

Venice Floods
5/7
thandojo/Twitter

Another group of tourists pose at the St. Mark’s square. Scientists have blamed rising sea levels for the flooding. 

Venice Floods
6/7
Associated Press

This is a file image from 2019 when powerful gusts of winds pushed 1.87 meters (nearly 6 feet 2 inches) of water into Venice. It was the city's second-worst flood after that of 1966. 

Venice Floods
7/7
Associated Press

Venice is built on log piles among canals which makes it extremely vulnerable to climate change. Here, a resident could be seen crossing a road submerged in water. 

Tags: Venice, Italy, floods
