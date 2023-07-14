Indians Roar In Pride As PM Modi Reminds Chandrayaan 3 Countdown Underway | Watch

India and France are celebrating their 25 years of strategic relationship in domains ranging from defence, education, nuclear, space and culture. During his address to the Indian diaspora at the La Seine Musical in Paris, PM Modi, among other subjects, spoke on the decades-old space cooperation that the two nations share. Stating that the world in the 21st century will progress with technology and talent, PM Modi recalled how France assisted India in developing ISRO's launch pad.

"Technology and talent are the foundation of the partnership between France and India. Our space program is an example of that. When there was a requirement for a sounding rocket station in Thumba (Thiruvananthapuram), it was France that stepped up for help," PM Modi said. He was referring to the initial days of India's space program when it began in the 1960s. Apart from the launch pad in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, France also provided technical assistance to build the launch pad in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

PM Modi's statement on Chandrayaan 3 draws loud cheers

PM Modi said that both France and India have made giant strides in the space sector in the last few decades. He also mentioned ISRO's next mission Chandrayaan 3, which is just a few hours away from launch, at 2:35 pm on July 14, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

"Both countries have covered a very long journey in the space sector. Today we are launching each other's satellites. And you will be happy that while I am talking to you, we can hear the echo of the reverse countdown for Chandrayaan 3's launch. This historic launch is about to happen in just a few hours from Sriharikota," the PM said. "I know, wherever an Indian may stay, their heart continues to beat for India. You are here but your heart beats for Chandrayaan," he added.

Interestingly, this is the second lunar mission ISRO is launching under the tenure of PM Modi. ISRO launched Chandrayaan-2 on July 22, 2019, the year when PM Modi assumed the PM's office for a second term. However, the mission failed to complete its objective of landing on the Moon and the Indian space agency will seek redemption by attempting to touch down on the lunar surface.