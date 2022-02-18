If Trump Was US President, Russia Would Be In Ukraine's Capital Already: His Ex-NSA Bolton

On Republic's Debate at 10pm with Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Former United States National Security Advisor John Bolton claimed that if Donald Trump was still President of the US, Russian troops would be in Kyiv - the capital city of Ukraine - by now. Elaborating on his claim, Bolton said that it would not have happened because of an understanding between US and Russia (alluding to any alleged Trump-Putin 'collusion'), but because Trump 'did not have an understanding of what the loss of Ukraine to Russian control would have meant for the security control of Europe'.

"He was more concerned about finding Hillary Clinton's computer server, he was more concerned about the allegations Joe Biden son was making money of the Ukrainians, and as stands the conspiracy theories, Trump had really damaged US-Ukraine relations and had he been re-elected, Putin would have seen the opportunity right there to fracture NATO," Bolton said.

The former US NSA added, "The trouble is that Biden's response is not perhaps as weak as that of what Trump's might have been but I think it is not adequate."

#JohnBoltonOnRepublic | If Trump was President, Russian troops would have been in Kyiv already because he had no understanding what the loss of Ukraine would have been to US security concerns: @AmbJohnBolton, former US NSA https://t.co/NbdhT0zuiF pic.twitter.com/Hnk2eFF8VI — Republic (@republic) February 18, 2022

'Effort by Biden administration is to create sufficient deterrence'

During the exclusive conversation, John Bolton highlighted that the effort by the Biden administration is to create sufficient deterrence so that Russia does not invade Ukraine. "And the way they are doing that is through economic sanctions, if and when Russian forces ever cross the line. That's a way to establish deterrence in principle there's nothing wrong with it. The issue is, however, whether these threats have enough credibility to deter Vladimir Putin. I am afraid they are not, remembering that after Russia invaded Georgia in August 2008- the West's response was very very timid. Even when Russia annexed Crimea, there was no response from Obama and the West," the former US NSA further said.