Peru Declares Nationwide State Of Emergency Amid The Unrest By Protestors

On Wednesday, amid massive protests, Peru's new government declared a 30-day national state of emergency following the ouster of President Pedro Castillo, suspending people's right to move or gather freely. The sudden move comes just before the Christmas holidays when people usually travel extensively to meet family members.

The emergency grants permission to police to search people's homes without permission or any judicial order. “The National Police with the support of the Armed Forces will ensure the control throughout the national territory of personal property and, above all, strategic infrastructure and the safety and well-being of all Peruvians,” Defense Minister Luis Otarola Penaranda announced. Otarola also added that a night curfew could also be imposed.

This all comes after a week of unrest by the protestors against Peru's new president, Dina Boluarte. The protestors are demanding the replacement of all lawmakers and the reinstatement of Castillo, who was forced out after he attempted to dissolve congress and rule by decree in an effort to avoid impeachment over corruption allegations.

President of Peru pleads for harmony

President Dina Boluarte requested tranquility from protestors as the unrest continue against her and the Congress that ousted her predecessor. On the demand for an immediate election, she stated that they could be held a year from now, four months before her earlier proposal, which placated no one.

"Peru cannot overflow with blood," Boluarte said as she floated the possibility of scheduling general elections for December 2023.

"The only thing I can tell you sisters and brothers(is) to keep calm," President Boluarte said. "We have already lived through this experience in the80s and 90s, and I believe that we do not want to return to that painful history."