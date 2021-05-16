IDF's Capt Libby Weiss Explains How Israel Identifies Locations Of Attack On Gaza Strip

As the unabated conflict between Israel and Palestine intensifies with each passing day, Spokesperson of the Israeli Defence Force Captain Libby Weiss on Sunday gave an elaborate account of the tense situation and how Israel is replying to the Hamas terrorists. Speaking with Republic Media Network in the middle of the conflict situation, Captain Libby from Tel Aviv, said Hamas launched 3,000 rockets towards Israel of which 600 were launched yesterday, Saturday, compelling the Israelis to seek bomb shelters to escape the rocket attacks.

Speaking of how difficult it is to locate the Hamas terrorists, Captain Libby said, it is certainly a challenge as the terrorists are camouflaging in civilian areas in the Gaza strip and the Israeli Defence Force has to rely on the intelligence information in order to strike with precision on the terrorists inflicting fewer casualties on the civilians.

"It is certainly a challenge, the Hamas terrorists intentionally hide among the densely packed civilian population within the Gaza strip. So we rely on intelligence information. We make every effort possible to limit the impact on civilians. We call civilians and ask them to vacate as soon as possible," she said.

She also mentioned Israel's strike on the underground metro system of Hamas which she said the terrorists have been using to plan attacks on Israel. Captain Libby also spoke about how the Israeli Forces choose specific sites to retaliate against the Hamas terrorists. Without going into specifics, she said, "There are very very vigorous intelligence messages used to specifically identify the sites of attack. These are sites that are critical for their (Hamas Terrorists) functions and their onslaught against the Israeli population. So we have to strike down to eliminate Hamas' capabilities to be able to launch rockets."

This statement assumes significance in the light of the Israeli Force demolishing the building in Gaza that housed the Associated Press and Al Jazeera offices.

Captain Libby also spoke about how the Israeli population is compelled to flee their homes and seek refuge in shelters when Hamas terrorists launch missile attacks on Israel.

"Civilians in Israel on the border areas are not at all safe. Once the siren is sounded, civilians have 15 seconds in South (Israel) and 90 seconds in Tel Aviv to run into a shelter as a barrage of rockets raining down on them. Many communities in Southern Israel have been living in these shelters - eating, sleeping, living there. We will do anything for the civilians in South & Centre to go back to their normal lives," Libby said.