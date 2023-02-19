Israeli Influencer Hananya Naftali Speaks To Republic After IDF Strike On Syria Kills 5

Late on Saturday night, the Israeli Air Force reportedly carried out a strike targeting a residential neighborhood in Damascus, resulting in the death of five people and injuring 15 others, according to Syria's state news agency SANA. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), consistent with their policy of not commenting on air raids in the country, did not offer a statement. Israeli officials have previously emphasized that the IDF does not aim to harm civilians and strives to minimize damage to residential areas.

Hananya Naftali, an Israeli author, while speaking about the strikes in an exclusive interview with the Republic said: "You know what is more dangerous than the Israeli forces, it is in fact the entire aircraft missile in the hands of the Syrian Army. They tried to shoot down allegedly Israeli fighter jets but ended up shooting down residential building". "Why are Israeli forces striking Syria? The answer is Iran," he added.

He went on to say that "Iranian forces are using the earthquake tragedy to supply weapons to Syria."

Responding to a question about how common citizens are reacting to such strikes, he said: "The situation in the Middle East is very changing and fragile. It breaks my heart to know about Syrian civilians who die. But the fact that Iran is using Syria, they don't care about Syrian lives. I wish the Iranian people would have a leadership that cares for them rather than investing in terrorism."

Reportedly, the airstrike was conducted in the Kafar Sousah neighborhood of the Syrian capital, near a heavily protected security complex and Iranian installations. Orient News, an opposition media outlet in Syria, suggested that the strike targeted Iranian militia officials at the so-called Iranian school in Kafar Sousah.

Israeli strikes on Syria are not uncommon

According to SANA, which cited a military source, four civilians and one soldier were among those killed, with 15 civilians wounded in the strike, some of whom are in critical condition. Although some unverified Syrian media reports put the death toll higher, the airstrike caused significant damage to several residential buildings in Kafar Souseh, as per SANA. The area is not unfamiliar to Israeli military action, as Imad Mughniyeh, a notorious Hezbollah terror chief, was allegedly assassinated in a 2008 bombing in Kafar Souseh, close to where Saturday's strike took place.