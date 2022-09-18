Controversial Video Reveals SFJ Using Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib For Anti-India Activities

In an unfortunate incident, some Khalistan elements attempted to use the Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan for anti-India activities when the pro-Khalistani group banned in India, Sikh For Justice (SFJ) released a video of ‘Ardas’ (prayers) being done for the success of Khalistan referendum voting.

SFJ terrorist Paramjit Pamma had requested 'Ardas' at Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib for the success of Khalistan referendum voting in Canada starting from September 18. The banned pro-Khalistani group released the video of prayers being done at the Sikh holy site in Pakistan. It is pertinent to mention that India had already raised their concern about Khalistani propaganda at Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara way back in 2019.

'This incident shows Pakistan using the Sikh religion to disturb Punjab': Manjinder Sirsa

Speaking to Republic TV over the incident, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "Pakistan has nothing to do with the Sikh religion. They just want to create an anti-India atmosphere. They want to disturb the atmosphere in Punjab."

"People like Paramjit Pamma do propaganda against India," Sirsa told Republic. He said that Pakistan instigate devotees who visit the Kartarpur Sahib gurudwara, against India. "This incident clearly shows that Pakistan is using the Sikh religion to disturb the atmosphere in Punjab," Sirsa said.

'SFJ can only dream of Khalistan': RP Singh

BJP leader RP Singh slammed the banned pro-Khalistani group SFJ for spreading propaganda to disintegrate India and said that the group can only dream of Khalistan as nothing will be achieved by the group.

"Pakistan keeps on instigating Sikhs and Kashmiri across the border... It is highly condemnable," RP Singh told Republic. "The Gurudwara committee at the Nankana Sahib should immediately apologise for allowing ardas for Khalistan. Anything to disintegrate this country will not be acceptable," he added.

"The Sikh For Justice (SFJ) can only dream of Khalistan they will never be going to achieve anything. Sikhs by large don’t accept the theory of Khalistan. None of the Sikhs in India will like to talk about Khalistan," RP Singh to Republic.

It is pertinent to mention that the SFJ, a separatist organisation, has previously been labelled "illegal" by the Indian government. In accordance with the UAPA Act, the Indian government banned SFJ in July 2019 for its role in encouraging secession and violent militancy in Punjab as well as the 2020 Sikh Referendum. In particular, their actions attempted to sever relationships between communities and destabilise the peace and communal harmony in the Punjab State.

SFJ urges Pakistan govt to support 'Khalistan Referendum'

Earlier, in January 2022, SFJ general counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had urged then Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to support the 'Khalistan Referendum. The SFJ had said that it has written to Khan to "diplomatically intervene" to support the Khalistan Referendum.

It is significant to mention that there have been notable incidents in the recent past where both SFJ and Khalistani separatists harboured by Pakistan have been responsible or accused to have played a part in nefarious activities on Indian soil.