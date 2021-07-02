Pakistan Drone Sighted Over Indian Mission In Islamabad, India Lodges Complaint

In a big security breach, a Pakistani drone was spotted over the Indian High Commission in Islamabad last week. As per Republic TV sources, the Pakistan drone hovered over the Indian mission in Islamabad hours before the twin explosions at the Jammu Air Force Station. This breach is being seen as a direct intimidation tactic by Pakistan and a violation of the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties of 1969. Diplomatic missions and air space above such regions are protected from any material breach under the Vienna Convention.

In a big diplomatic move, India has lodged a complaint with the Pakistani government over the drone sighting near the Indian Mission in Islamabad. An event is said to have been underway in the mission when the drones were sighted.

Reacting to the development, Major General G. D Bakshi (Retd.) said, "They don't have any drones of their own, they are getting them from China and Turkey. They are trying to repeat an Armenia and Azerbaijan conflict. They need a kick to wake them up. In Balakot we gave them a kick and they kept quiet. But they just refuse to learn. For 30 years they tried terrorist warfare and now they have come up with a cheap solution. How can we react to this defensively? We have to hit back. This nonsense has to be put to an end."

Several drones sighted near the India-Pak border

The drone sightings in the UT of J&K reached a crescendo on June 27 after multiple blasts occurred in the premises of the technical area of the Jammu airbase. Two blasts were heard within a gap of 5 minutes inflicting minor injuries on two Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel. The probe so far has called the attacks 'a well-planned conspiracy to target national aerial assets and challenge the national security' of the country.

After the Jammu airbase attacks, three more drone activities were reported in the UT on June 29-30 near vital security installations in Jammu. As per reports, the first drone was spotted by the Indian Army at 9.23 PM on Monday in the Kharian area of Miran Sahib followed by another one at 4.40 AM near the vital Indian Army installations in the Kaluchak area of Jammu. The third sighting was spotted near an important IAF installation at 4.52 AM.

On July 2, another Pakistan drone was spotted entering the Indian territory at the International Border (IB) in the Arnia area of the Jammu district by the Border Security Force (BSF) troops. After 5-6 rounds of firing by the BSF troops, the drone's movement shifted towards Pakistan's territory.

The increase in drone attacks come days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting with J&K's political parties and the Gupkar alliance, the first since the abrogation of Article 370.