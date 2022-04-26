WATCH: Karachi University Blast CCTV Video Shows Female Suicide Bomber Self-detonating

Republic Media Network has accessed the shocking CCTV footage which shows the moment when a powerful blast caused by a female suicide bomber ripped through a van inside the premises of the University of Karachi in Pakistan's financial capital.

According to the visuals, the blast occurred in the van near the gate of the China-built Confucius Institute - a non-profit institute teaching the Chinese language to local pupils- in the port city.

Baloch Liberation Army claims responsibility

Three Chinese nationals, including two women, were among four people killed. Baloch Liberation Army's Majeed Brigade has accepted responsibility for the suicide attack.

BLA also shared a picture of the purported female attacker. The group spokesperson says the suicide bombing was carried out by a female suicide bomber identified as Shari Baloch.

A spokesperson for the university said that three of the victims were Chinese nationals. They were identified as Confucius Institute Director Huang Guiping, Ding Mupeng, Chen Sa and Khalid, the Pakistani driver. Two others were also injured in the incident.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed grief over the blast and assured Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah of the Centre's full help and cooperation in dealing with such incidents.

Notably, this is not the first time that Chinese nationals have been the target of terror attacks in Karachi, which is Pakistan's biggest city and economic hub. In July last year, masked armed men on a motorcycle opened fire on a vehicle carrying two nationals in an industrial area of Karachi in which one of them was critically wounded.

In the same month, nearly a dozen Chinese engineers were killed when a vehicle carrying construction workers was "attacked" near a dam project in northwest Pakistan's mountainous region.

In November 2018, Baloch separatist militants attacked the Chinese consulate in Karachi but failed to break through the security barrier with three of them killed on the spot. Thousands of Chinese personnel are working in Pakistan on a host of projects being carried out under the aegis of the CPEC.