Afghanistan: New Kabul University Chancellor Bars Women From Classes, Work; 'Islam First'

Newly-appointed Chancellor of Kabul University (KU) Mohammad Ashraf Ghairat on Monday stated that women would not be permitted to attend classes or work at the university until an "Islamic environment" was created in Afghanistan. "As long as real Islamic environment is not provided for all, women will not be allowed to come to universities or work. Islam first," the Taliban-appointed Chancellor wrote on Twitter. He stated that the KU intended to make it a hub for all real Muslims around the world to gather, research, study and Islamicize modern science.

Further, he also announced that the KU would be welcoming pro-Muslim scholars and students to benefit from a real Islamic environment on the premises under the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA). The new university policy harkens back to the Taliban's first time in power in the 1990s when women were only allowed to go out in public if accompanied by a male relative. They were also barred from attending school altogether and also subjected to many atrocities.

According to the New York Times, some female employees who have worked in relative freedom for the past two decades, have objected to the new rule, criticizing the Taliban's monopoly on interpreting Islam. Around 70 teaching staff members at Kabul University have tendered resignation including assistant professors and professors, after the Taliban fired Vice-Chancellor Muhammad Osman Baburi, a PhD holder, and replaced him with Muhammad Ashraf Ghairat, a BA degree holder. Ghairat's nomination as VC of the country's largest university has also sparked outrage on social media.

His post from last year, in which he praised the assassination of journalists, has been highlighted by critics. Earlier, the Taliban had changed the name of a government university named after former Afghan President Burhanuddin Rabbani to Kabul Education University, according to news agency ANI.

Afghan women protest against Taliban policies

According to The Khaama Press News Agency, an official instruction issued by the Ministry of Higher Education declared that colleges are Afghanistan's intellectual assets and should not be named after political or ethnic leaders. The instruction stated that linguistic, regional, and ethnic discrimination have existed in Afghanistan for the past two decades, and national landmarks have been designated as a result. It must be mentioned here that recently a number of Afghan women have been protesting in Kabul against Taliban policies, seeking equal rights to education and work. The demonstrators stated that their rights to freedom and equity must be respected.

