Afghanistan: Tajik Minority Forms New Resistance Front Against Taliban

A new resistance group founded by the Tajik minority has announced its presence in Afghanistan under the name "Afghanistan Freedom Front (AFF)". According to the video released by them, the front has been established to fight against the Taliban and stop their terror in the country.

The AFF has claimed that they are formed from all ethnic groups in the country and they would fight until the final freedom of Afghanistan. Reportedly, AFF is a separate outfit and is not connected with the National Resistance Front.

8 Taliban fighters killed by NRF

Recently, the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan launched an ambush attack on Taliban forces in Andarab in which 8 Taliban members were killed. To fight the resistance front, the Taliban has reported appointing 200 fighters in Panjshir.

In another development, the Taliban is arrested former commanders of Mujahideen. Recently, the outfit arrested the secretary of former MP Amanullah Guzar.

94% of Afghans rate their lives poorly enough to be considered suffering

94% of Afghans rate their lives poorly enough to be considered suffering, according to the Gallup survey which emphasised that the percentage was "not only a record high for the country but also the highest Gallup has seen for any country since 2005."

The poll by Voice of America (VOA) indicated that nearly all Afghans, already tormented by decades of war, say their living conditions have worsened to the point where they say they are suffering. The survey also found that most of the male population in Afghanistan believe that women are not treated with respect.

"For the first time in the history of Gallup surveys in Afghanistan, the majority of men in Afghanistan (60%) do not feel that women are treated with respect and dignity," the VOA poll found, ANI reported. Also, 53% of Afghans surveyed expressed their desire to leave the country permanently.

Image: Republic