Ukraine Crisis LIVE: Foreign Officials Agree For A Meeting On Ukraine, Says Elysee

Officials from Russia, Ukraine, France, and Germany have agreed to hold talks in two weeks on the Ukraine conflict, the French president's office said in a statement, accessed by The Associated Press. While there was no breakthrough, the officials promised to meet for new talks in two weeks in Berlin after more than five hours of meeting to discuss the Kyiv Russia conflict.

All the participating nations support “unconditional respect” for a cease-fire in eastern Ukraine, the French President Emmanuel Macron's office said. The talks will focus on the implementation of the 2015 Minsk peace agreement, defusing tensions related to the long-running conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The development comes after US made an official announcement that it has written a proposal to Russia, but has made no concessions to its demands over security guarantees and removing NATO troops from eastern Europe. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an address that US response has been delivered to the Russian Foreign Ministry by US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan. “There is no change, there will be no change,” Blinken said, adding that the proposal outlines a "diplomatic path to de-escalate soaring tensions."

French President Emmanuel Macron has been involved in talks with Russia to defuse the border tensions as he warned that Russia "would face tough consequences if it attacked Ukraine." He though insisted that he has planned talks this week with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to keep the dialogue going with Moscow.