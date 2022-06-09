Last Updated:

From Vietnam War To Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine: Evolution Of War Through Pictures

From dismantled families to cities, wars have impacted the world on various levels.

North Korea: Thousands of Pyongyang residents and refugees from other parts of the country crawl over shattered girders of a bridge to flee the country for the South amidst Chinese advancements. 

Vietnam: A father holds the body of his child as South Vietnamese Army Rangers look down from their vehicle. 

Gaza Strip: A boy hurls a stone as he faces an Israeli Tank in the border town of Karni. Both sides have been engaged in a war over territory for decades. 

Iraq: A prisoner of war comforts his 4-year-old son at a regroupment centre for POWs. American officials did not want to separate the father-son duo, according to a report by AP. 

Vietnam: US troops raise the Stars and Stripes on Mt. Suribachi, Iwo Jima in February 1945. The island is one of the deadliest sites of the second world war. 

Saudi Arabia: US' 1st Cavalry Division deploy across Saudi desert during preparations prior to the Gulf War in 2003. The war spread across Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, Israel and the Persian Gulf. 

Ukraine: Zelenskyy's troops take a break after digging trenches near the frontline in Donetsk region. It has been 106 days since Russia launched military assault on its western neighbour. 

Ukraine: A pregnant woman, who hip detached after being hit by shells, is evacuated from a maternity hospital in Mariupol. The woman did not survive, nor did her unborn child. 

