"At least 10,000 to 15,000 Pakistani terrorists have entered Afghanistan as part of Taliban's full-scale invasion of the country, planned and supported by Pakistan." These were the forewarning words of former Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani to US President Joe Biden, in their telephonic conversation on July 23, weeks before the fall of Kabul and his government.

"Mr President, we are facing a full-scale invasion, composed of Taliban, full Pakistani planning and logistical support, and at least 10-15,000 international terrorists, predominantly Pakistanis are thrown into this, so that dimension needs to be taken into account of,' Ghani told Biden, according to a Reuters exclusive report, released on Wednesday.

The news agency accessed a transcript of the phone call held in July and has authenticated the 14-minute conversation.

For several weeks before the Taliban snatched control of Kabul, Afghanistan government officials including the former vice president Amrullah Saleh have been repeatedly pointing Pakistan's support to the Taliban. Pakistan also featured in the July 23 conversation between Ghani and Biden, wherein the Afghan President warned the US of the threats posed by Pakistani terrorist groups. Despite that, the US continued to turn a blind eye to Pakistan's role in the unfolding terror activities.

During the phone call, Biden reportedly advised Ghani to attempt to change the people's perception by letting the world know that Afghanistan has a 'plan to counter the Taliban offensive.' To this, Ghani presented the bigger picture to Biden, explaining that it was not only Taliban but there was full Pakistani planning and logistical support and around 10 to 15,000 international terrorists, predominantly Pakistanis involved in this.

Pakistan washes hands off Afghan crisis

Afghan government officials, and US experts, have consistently pointed to Pakistani support for the Taliban as key to the group’s resurgence in Kabul. The Pakistani Embassy in Washington however vehemently denies those allegations, terming it as a theory peddled by Ashraf Ghani to justify his failure to govern the country.

“Clearly the myth of Taliban fighters crossing from Pakistan is, unfortunately, an excuse and an afterthought peddled by Mr. Ashraf Ghani to justify his failure to lead and govern,” an embassy spokesman told Reuters.

On August 15, Ghani fled the presidential palace 'to avoid bloodshed,' and the Taliban entered Kabul. Since then, tens of thousands of desperate Afghans have fled and 13 US troops and scores of Afghan civilians have been killed in a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport during the frenetic US military evacuation.

Following the Taliban's hostile takeover of Afghanistan, leaders in Pakistan have urged the international community to grant the Taliban a second opportunity. Pakistan has been quietly interacting with important international and regional stakeholders with the message that Afghanistan should not be left alone and that the incoming government there, possibly led by the Taliban, should not be ignored.