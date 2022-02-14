In Afghanistan, NRFA Continues Training In Panjshir; New Resistance Formed Against Taliban

Holding up resistance nearly 6 months after the Taliban takeover, the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA) continued its training in the valleys of Panjshir. In a video accessed by Republic TV, NRFA fighters were seen marching in the valley which continues to remain the only holdout in Afghanistan.

Sources have also told Republic that resistance forces have continued to counter the Taliban's August 15 takeover. A new group of fighters has been formed to target the terror outfit. So far, more than 10-15 attacks have been reported in Kabul, and the new resistance group claims responsibility for the 25 Taliban fighters killed in the attacks.

NRFA vows to continue resistance

Just weeks ago, the brave fighters of NRFA had issued a video message to the people of Afghanistan urging them to not be silent. Condemning the brutality against women, the group stated that such acts will not be tolerated. In the message, NRFA also stated that they wouldn't be remembered as a 'spy or as someone who sold their land' in the eyes of the world. They will fight, and hope that the world remembers their good deeds as Afghan's National Hero Ahmad Shah Masoud and General Raziq did in defending their homeland, the group stated.

On August 15, the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, putting an end to more than two months of military blitz. Since then, the law and order situation in the war-ravaged country has remained shaky with a shrinking economy and an unpredictable security situation for people. The terror group is under the clutches of its toughest challenges as it attempts to manage the national leadership, sidelined by the international community as a "rogue state".

Last month, in a first breakthrough in the West, a Taliban delegation headed by interim Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi held three days of discussions in Oslo with Western diplomats and Afghan civil society members. The closed-door session which was the first formal meeting of the Taliban in Europe after the fall of Kabul was met with widespread condemnation and protests.