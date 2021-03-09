IN PICS: Cyprus Keeps Carnival Spirit Alive With Hope To 'bounce Back' Amid COVID-19

Quick links:
Residents in Cyprus let loose in colourful costumes, joyfully dancing and celebrating during the Mediterranean island nation's biggest annual party scene amid COVID-19.
Carnival figures are stored inside a warehouse in the southern coastal city of Limassol, Cyprus. The coronavirus pandemic has dampened celebrations this year.
Following 10 days of festivities in the cosmopolitan town of Limassol, the grand parade on the eve of the start of Lent — 40 days of fasting before Easter — attracts tens of thousands.
Revelers in every conceivable costume march along elaborately festooned floats that often mock the country’s rich and powerful.
Although, the parade went ahead last year, this year carnival’s floats, huge puppets and other decorations are sitting in warehouses.
But Limassol city authorities aren’t letting the festive spirit completely wither away, organizing some events that comply with virus restrictions.
The culmination of this is the secret outing of King Carnival, the lead float that marks the season’s annual theme.
Skevi Antoniadou, a city official in charge of organizing the Carnival festivities said the float, which has an abstract figure frozen in a dancing pose, will make the rounds of Limassol.
One excursion on Thursday signaled the start of festivities. The second one will be on March 14.
The exact route will remain a secret and police will be out to discourage people from gathering in large numbers.
“The message to all is that we’re looking forward to having you back next year, because we’ll bounce back from this even stronger,” Antoniadou said.
Carnival festivities in Cyprus go back centuries and have evolved over time from simple home gatherings to the massive street party.