Last Updated:

Istanbul To Moscow, Pictures Show Cities Lighting Up For Christmas Celebrations

From Istanbul's popular Taksim square to Baltimore's row houses and Moscow's Kremlin wall. These pictures show cities lighting up for Christmas celebrations.

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
Christmas around the world
1/10
Associated Press

This photo features Christmas decorations across Moscow. It features Kremlin Wall, the Spasskaya Tower, Red Square, the GUM department store, the St. Basil's Cathedral & Bolshoy Moskvoretsky Bridge. 

Christmas around the world
2/10
Associated Press

The picture shows a crowd around holiday lights and decorations in Brooklyn's Dyker Heights neighbourhood. New York is one of the most popular destinations for Christmas. 

Christmas around the world
3/10
Associated Press

The picture shows people walking through a light tunnel at a Holiday Road light show in Calabasas, California. 

Christmas around the world
4/10
Associated Press

This picture, captured in Baltimore, US features row homes decorated for Christmas. The picture shows the Hampden neighborhood. 

 

 

Christmas around the world
5/10
Associated Press

A car passes by Christmas displays at a drive-thru Christmas installation outside a mall in Pasay, Philippines. All residents were asked to stay inside their vehicles in a bid to curb COVID spread. 

Christmas around the world
6/10
Associated Press

Here. a person dressed as La Santa Muerte walks in New Mexico, US. 

Christmas around the world
7/10
Associated Press

This shows a Spanish resident standing inside a Christmas tree made up of lights. The picture was captured in the city of Vigo. 

Christmas around the world
8/10
Associated Press

This picture shows a man walking through a decorated, well-lit tunnel in Tokyo, Japan. 

Christmas around the world
9/10
Associated Press

Christmas decoration lights up a street in Barcelona, Spain. 

Christmas around the world
10/10
Associated Press

Here, people are seen walking past Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey. Hagia Sophia could be seen in the background. 

Tags: In Pics, Christmas, world celebrating christmas
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
IN PICS: At Al Dhafra Festival, Camels compete to win title of most beautiful in UAE

IN PICS: At Al Dhafra Festival, Camels compete to win title of most beautiful in UAE
IN PICS: People attempt to bring some Christmas cheer in Germany's flooded Ahrtal valley

IN PICS: People attempt to bring some Christmas cheer in Germany's flooded Ahrtal valley