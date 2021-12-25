Istanbul To Moscow, Pictures Show Cities Lighting Up For Christmas Celebrations

Quick links:
This photo features Christmas decorations across Moscow. It features Kremlin Wall, the Spasskaya Tower, Red Square, the GUM department store, the St. Basil's Cathedral & Bolshoy Moskvoretsky Bridge.
The picture shows a crowd around holiday lights and decorations in Brooklyn's Dyker Heights neighbourhood. New York is one of the most popular destinations for Christmas.
The picture shows people walking through a light tunnel at a Holiday Road light show in Calabasas, California.
This picture, captured in Baltimore, US features row homes decorated for Christmas. The picture shows the Hampden neighborhood.
A car passes by Christmas displays at a drive-thru Christmas installation outside a mall in Pasay, Philippines. All residents were asked to stay inside their vehicles in a bid to curb COVID spread.
This shows a Spanish resident standing inside a Christmas tree made up of lights. The picture was captured in the city of Vigo.