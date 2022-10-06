Mass Shooting At Mexico's San Miguel Totolapan Kills 18, Mayor Among Dead; Army Deployed

Mexico has again witnessed a brutal incident of gun violence, where a gunman opened fire and killed at least 18 people at San Miguel Totolapan City Hall on Wednesday. According to multiple local media reports, the massacre happened on Wednesday afternoon when an armed group opened fire at the city hall of San Miguel Totolapan, resulting in the killing of a mayor and 17 others. Though there was no official confirmation from the administration on the death toll, local media reports and eyewitnesses claimed bodies of at least 18 people have been recovered from the incident site.

Among those killed are Mayor Conrado Mendoza, his father and former Mayor Juan Mendoza, and seven municipal police officers, according to the reports of BNO News. Further, the report said that the group used the popular technique of escaping the incident site by torching buses and other vehicles in order to block the roads. The criminal group “Los Tequileros” claimed responsibility for the attack in a video shared on social media, but there was no immediate confirmation from local officials whether the gang was involved in the attack or it was a bluff.

In a statement released on Thursday, the PRD political party, to which Conrado Mendoza belonged, condemned the attack and confirmed the mayor’s death. The party called for justice and a halt to violence and impunity. Notably, Mexico has witnessed a surge in gun violence in recent weeks. A similar attack was reported on September 21, when a group of gunmen opened fire at a bar in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato, killing 10 people. Meanwhile, the Ministry of National Defence said it was deploying army and navy units to the area to find the gunmen.

Criminal gang announced their return

The gang said they returned to the region, where they had been fighting a rival drug ring. According to BBC, the group devastated Guerrero, a Pacific coastal region, between 2015 and 2017 and was known for threatening mayors of the region. The group stopped its activities late in 2017 after their leader Raybel Jacobo De Almonte, who was also known as El Tequilero, was assassinated. Guerrero Governor Evelyn Salgado Pineda took to the microblogging site and regretted the death of the mayor and assured justice to the victims killed in the incident. "I deeply regret the sensitive death of the mayor of San Miguel Totolapan, Conrado Mendoza Almeda. I condemn the facts and reiterate that in the @Gob_Guerrero there will be no impunity in the face of the cunning aggression against the municipal president and officials of the City Council," she said.

Image: Twitter/@JacobMorant