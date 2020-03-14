Over 450 Indian Fishermen Stranded In Iran Seeks Govt's Assistance In Evacuation

Around 450 Indian fishermen, who are working at various parts of Iran, are waiting for the MEA to help them reach their motherland. Around 350 fishermen are from Tamil Nadu while few are from Kerala and Gujarat.

Republic has accessed the statements of the fishermen through some videos which were shared by the family members, they say they aren't getting any help from anyone for more than 15 days.

"I am speaking from Iran, we are helpless, we request the center and the state govt to rescue us asap, The corona is spreading here and we are scared about it, We are stuck in an island called Keys. We are not getting anything here no food, there is no transportation here, there are almost 350 people here," says a fisherman, who is sitting on a boat which is docked in a fishing harbour at Keys island of Iran.

Fishermen appeal to govt

The fishermen have appealed to the government and yet no helped reached them, the relatives of the fishermen in districts like Kanyakumari, Nagapattinam have given several petitions to the local administration and have sought help.

TN Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami has written a letter to MEA at the end of February on the same and requested the Union government to bring them to India as the coronavirus is spreading in the galloping rate at Iran.

"We have appealed to the local government, we have also contacted the Indian embassy. But there is no proper response from them. Its 14th day today, even drinking water is difficult to get. We are poor fishermen who need help, we are been neglected, that is what we feel," says another fisherman who belongs to Kanyakumari of Tamil Nadu.

Apart from Tamil Nadu fishermen, several fishermen from neighbouring state Kerala and Gujarat are also stranded at several places of Iran and waiting for help from the homeland.

