Sri Lanka will hope that it is a start of a new era as Ranil Wickremesinghe took oath as Prime Minister of the island nation for the fifth time in his long political career. He has also served as the leader of the opposition in the past. The reports around him being named as the new PM started to gather pace as former PM Mahinda Rajapaksa was forced to leave office after violent clashes between government & anti-government supporters on May 9 proved to be the final nail in the coffin.

After being sworn in as the new PM, Wickremesinghe was asked why did he think that he had the mandate to run Sri Lanka despite not having the numbers, to which he wittily replied, "[Winston] Churchill had only four members backing him in 1939. How did he become the PM? Because of the crisis. I have done the same."

It is pertinent to mention here that Winston Churchill took charge as British PM at the peak of World War II when the Allies, led by the UK, and the USA, were getting battered at the hands of Central Powers led by the Nazis. Despite being unpopular amongst the ranks of his party, Churchill became the PM. Wickremesinghe on the contrary enjoys the support of his party cadre but it would not be wrong to conclude that the situation amid which he is taking charge as the PM is as grim as that of Churchill if not more.

Sri Lanka's socio-economic crisis

Sri Lanka is facing its worst socio-economic crisis since independence in 1948. Although a bit different in context, it can also be termed as something worse than the LTTE problem the island nation faced for more than three decades of civil war. The economy's drastic struggle with keeping the prices and supply of the basic commodities/amenities under check has brought the country to the brink of collapse. With time, the protests grew and the Rajapaksa family got encircled in the storm.

It is to mention that the incumbent President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother, ousted PM Mahinda Rajapaksa has been bearing the brunt of the ongoing crisis and things do not seem to slow down anytime soon for both of them. While Mahinda, among others, has been banned to travel outside the country by court, President Gotabaya is also said to be staring at a no-confidence motion on May 17, as per Daily Mirror.