Resistance Kills 50 Taliban Soldiers & Captures 20 At Afghanistan's Fuj; Beno Guv Perishes

In an ambush in the Fuj area, anti-Taliban forces killed 50 Taliban terrorists and additionally captured 20 on Monday. The Taliban's district governor of Beno district was killed in this encounter. The resistance movement against the Taliban has been emerging aggressively across Afghanistan under Ahmad Massoud, with many taking up arms against the Taliban and heading to Panjshir where the Northern Alliance is currently based.

Civilians join Northern alliance to resist Taliban

Afghan nationals showed their unity against the Taliban as reports emerged suggesting heavy buildup fighters for the Northern Alliance. Amrullah Saleh, who pronounced himself as the caretaker President of Afghanistan after Ashraf Ghani fled, had directly challenged the Taliban. As a result, movements of resistance were being witnessed from Panjshir and Kapisa. According to Republic TV's exclusive report, heavy fighting was underway in the area and it has been reported that around 300 Taliban soldiers have been killed in the attack in Andarab. The escalation in resistance against the terrorist group has also been witnessed from Kapisa located in North-East Afghanistan.

Taliban recapture districts in Northern Afghanistan

Taliban on Monday had also claimed they recaptured 3 districts in Northern Afghanistan. This included the Deh Saleh, Bano and Pul-Hesar districts of the Baghlan province from the National Resistance Force of Afghanistan. It is important to note that just two days back ex-Afghanistan Defence Minister General Bismillah Mohammadi had asserted that the resistance forces had captured the aforesaid districts.

As such, the truth behind the ongoing battle at Panjshir remains under a cloud, with both sides, the Taliban as well as the Northern Alliance, claiming successes. Visuals have been accessed of Taliban fighters entering Panjshir, whereas in other visuals, a Taliban troop-carrier is on camera being blown up.

Image Credits - AP