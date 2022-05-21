Sri Lanka: Citizens Stand In Long Queues To Buy Fuel Amid Economic Crisis | Watch

Dozens of Sri Lankan residents were seen standing in long queues to buy fuel on Friday as the island continued to spiral into its worst economic crisis. Visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, show metres long line of residents standing with their automobiles - both two and four-wheelers - to fetch fuel in the Ranajayapuram village. The situation in the country took a grim turn earlier this year when the government announced a shortage of forex reserves and a subsequent inability to import essentials such as fuel and food.

Since then, there have been constant protests in the country with long power cuts, closed schools and the government asking public officials to stay at home. Meanwhile, the embattled Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa urged citizens to maintain peace in order to overcome the current crisis. Rajapaksa took to Twitter and appealed to the citizens to join hands in order to avert the economic, social and political challenges. "I urge all Srilankans to reject the subversive attempts to push you towards racial and religious disharmony. Promoting moderation, toleration & coexistence is vital," he wrote.

Sri Lanka's new Cabinet takes oath

On Friday, the Sri Lankan administration swore in new Cabinet members under Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. Aimed at pulling the island out of a gruesome economic crisis, all the nine lawmakers took oath on Friday morning. Meanwhile, Wickremesinghe announced that all the new Sri Lankan ministers will forego their salaries, in a bid to mitigate the crisis. In a statement, the newly-appointed leader said that the decision was made in a bid to ease public expenditure and would also see a cap on other benefits enjoyed by Sri Lankan lawmakers to date.

In the latest development, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe informed the country's parliamentarians that the island nation had secured enough diesel and petrol supplies to last until mid-June. The recently appointed Prime Minister made the remarks during the ongoing first session of the parliament on Thursday. This comes a day after the country's Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said that the crisis-stricken country is on the verge of running out of petrol reserves and has "no money" to replenish its supplies.

(Image: AP)