Sri Lanka Crisis: Saudi Airlines Flight Carrying Gotabaya Rajapaksa Lands In Singapore

In a recent development amid the ongoing turmoil in the country, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa landed in Singapore. Saudi Airlines flight SV 788 carrying the embattled President landed at Singapore's Changi airport on Thursday evening. According to reports, more than 12,000 people tracked the flight on @flightradar24.com. Notably, Rajapaksa is yet to submit his resignation letter to the Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rajapaksa along with his wife had escaped to the Maldives leading to fresh protests in the island nation. Thereafter, the Sri Lankan leader left the Maldives around 11:30 AM (local time) on Thursday, July 14, onboard the Saudi Airlines flight. Meanwhile, Singapore's foreign ministry issued a statement on Rajapaksa's visit to the country. Terming it as a "private visit," the ministry also added that neither has he asked for asylum nor has he been granted one. The statement further read that country generally does not grant asylum.

Rajapaksa will send resignation letter soon: Sri Lankan Speaker

The debt-ridden island nation is crippled by political turmoil and the nationwide protesters have demanded Rajapaksa resign from the post. Earlier in the day, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said that Rajapaksa is "under a lot of pressure and that steps will be taken to send the resignation letter as soon as possible". According to the News Cutter report, the speaker is seeking legal advice to determine if it could be considered that Rajapaksa left the office, even without the letter of resignation.

Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed as caretaker President

It is pertinent to mention here that Ranil Wickremesinghe was appointed as the country's caretaker President on July 13 amid the ongoing political turmoil in the country. Further, he has asked parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to appoint a new Prime Minister who is acceptable to all parties in the country. Meanwhile, Galle Face protesters have reportedly decided to hand over all government buildings, including the President's House, President's Office, and Prime Minister's Office back to the authorities in order to restore normalcy in the nation.

