A day after the dramatic visuals from outside Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence showed a sea of demonstrators storming into the compound, local media reports that the protestors have recovered million of Rupees from the Presidential Palace. According to a report by Sri Lanka-based Daily Mirror, the recovered money was handed over to the security units. Several videos doing rounds on social media platforms show protesters counting the currency notes that they claimed were unearthed from the President’s official residence.

In the television footage, it showed hundreds of people inside the well-fortified house and on the grounds outside, some taking a dip in the garden pool and others in a jubilant mood. The protestors were demanding the immediate removal of President Rajapaksa. The protestors chanted slogans against the President-- ‘Gota go gama’s or ‘Gota go’ villages, and blamed him for the entire mess ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country. Some footage showed the protestors relishing music at the Presidential Palace.

PM resigns amid economic turmoil in Sri Lanka

On Saturday, a storm of protesters gathered outside the Presidential Palace and seized it despite high military security. This prompted Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to call for an emergency meeting with ministers and the Speaker by Saturday evening. Hours after the meeting, a dramatic situation emerged wherein the Prime Minister tendered his resignation in order to stabilise the situation. Later, late at night, the speaker announced that President Rajapaksa agreed to resign.

Hours after the dramatic resignation of Wickremesinghe, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Shavendra Silva, has appealed to the citizens to support the Armed Forces in maintaining the law and order situation in the country. His remarks came as lakhs of protesters seized President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence and set ablaze the Colombo-based private residence of PM Wickremesinghe late on Saturday night. According to local media reports, the PM and his family members had already vacated the house amid threats of attack from the protestors. As many as 30 people were reported to be injured during the protest. Amid reports of the President fleeing to some other place, a government spokesman, Mohana Samaranayake, said he had no information about Rajapaksa’s whereabouts.

