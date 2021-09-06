Taliban Claims 'complete Capture' Of Panjshir; Raises Its Flag On Governor House

In a major blow to the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA), the Taliban on Monday claimed capture of the last province in Afghanistan - Panjshir. Taking to Twitter, Taliban Spokesperson Zabihullah claimed, "Panjshir province, the last stronghold of the mercenary enemy, was completely conquered". Visuals from Panjshir, shared by local news agency Asvaka News Agency, show Taliban fighters standing outside Panjshir Governor office and the Taliban's flag raised at the office. Meanwhile, NRFA has refuted these allegations saying, "NRF forces are present in all strategic positions across the valley to continue the fight".

ولایت پنجشیر آخرین لانهء دشمن مزدور نیز به گونه کامل فتح گردید https://t.co/95ySJ5ppo6 pic.twitter.com/CCWKFt0zsb — Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) September 6, 2021

In this photo you can see the Taliban members standing infront of the Panjshir Governor office. They claim that they have full control of the province now. pic.twitter.com/3qnTydkdyN — Aśvaka - آسواکا News Agency (@AsvakaNews) September 6, 2021

NRFA suffers setback

Earlier in the day, NRFA leader Ahmad Massoud revealed that the terror group is getting air support from the Pakistan air force and ISI. Taking to Twitter, Massoud claimed that the Taliban was not strong enough to attack Panjshir and was aided by Pakistan via drones, helicopters led allegedly Lt. Gen Faiz Hamid from Kabul. The Pakistan ISI chief is currently in Afghanistan to oversee the new government formation led by the Taliban.

On Sunday night, NRFA spokesperson Fahim Dashty was killed in the Panjshir province during a face-off with the Taliban. Along with Dashty, General Abdul Wudod Zara - Ahmad Shah Massoud's nephew - too was killed in action in Panjshir. Meanwhile, Afghan's 'caretaker' President Amrullah Saleh has been moved to a safe place after a helicopter reportedly attacked his house. Massoud has said that if the Taliban withdrew their fighters from Panjshir and Andarab, he will be wiling to hold peace talks.

Taliban claims victory, NRFA refutes

While Taliban has claimed capture of Panjshir, the Northern Resistance's leader Amrullah Saleh confirmed that he is still in Panjshir saying, "The Resistance is continuing and will continue. I am here with my soil, for my soil and defending its dignity". Taliban has cut off the province's electricity and internet and laid a siege by blowing up bridges connecting the province, urging the Resistance to 'surrender peacefully'. Estimating 2,50,000 residents stuck in Panjshir including people who migrated to the Valley after the fall of Kabul, Saleh said that genocide, mass starvation may occur if the United Nations, Red Cross, Red Crescent and other NGOs does not rapidly respond to the overwhelming humanitarian crisis.

The Taliban took over Kabul on August 15 after major cities like Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif, Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah fell without resistance as US troops retreat after 20 years from war-torn Afghanistan. The hasty withdrawal of the US troops saw thousands of people attempting to flee from Afghanistan with several clinging to a departing US plane's wheels, leading to them falling to their deaths. The Taliban has finalised its talks for 'peaceful transition' as Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar gears up to lead the new government with Mullah Mohammad Omar's son Mullah Yakub and Abbas Stanekzai pipped to be in his cabinet. The US has completed evacuating over 130,000 Afghans from Kabul, retreating all its troops.