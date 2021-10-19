After ISKCON temple authorities reached out to United Nations urging it to speak against the violent attacks on Hindu temples and devotees in Bangladesh, the organization's Bangladesh coordinator Mia Seppo demanded protection of minorities and an impartial probe in the matter. Seppo took to Twitter and termed the attacks as 'against the values of the Constitution and need to stop'. However, expressing dissatisfaction over the statement, ISKCON temple vice-president Radharamn Das said that the attacks are 'still continuing' and that "a strongly worded condemnation is needed from the Secretary-General of the UN."

Recent attacks on Hindus in🇧🇩 fueled by hate speech on social media, are against the values of the Constitution and need to stop. We call upon Government to ensure protection of minorities and an impartial probe. We call upon all to join hands to strengthen inclusive tolerant🇧🇩 — Mia Seppo (@MiaSeppo) October 18, 2021

On a positive note, back-to-back reactions and support are coming from worldwide with Hindus protesting in the US, statements from US officials condemning the attacks and statements from the Hindu Council of Australia. Advocate Vineet Jindal, in an exclusive conversation with Republic, said that 'the statement from UN is definitely not enough as the minorities are still under threat in Bangladesh". Meanwhile, the Hindu Council of Australia sought the protection of Hindus in Bangladesh.

Full statement of Australia's Hindu Council:

ISKCON Vice President demands word from UN Chief

Reacting to the statement made by Mia Seppo, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh, ISKCON temple vice-president Radharamn Das demanded condemnation from UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Better late than never but @UN co-ordinator in #Bangladesh @MiaSeppo the violence is still continuing and a strong worded condemnation is needed from the Secretary General of @UN Mr @antonioguterres https://t.co/TSr1H8JM7d — Radharamn Das (@RadharamnDas) October 18, 2021

ISKCON's earlier request to UN

In a letter, the ISKCON Vice-President highlighted that Hindus in Bangladesh survived multiple times. In addition, the ISKCON VP also condemned the global silence surrounding the issue and claimed that the world has ditched minorities living in Bangladesh. "Unfortunately, the cycle of violence is continuing for nine days and neither the UN or UNHRC has issued any statement on it," wrote Das.

ISKCON reaches out to leaders in India, Bangladesh

Radharamn Das said that the United Nations and the United Nations Human Rights Commission should stand with minorities when they are attacked. Apart from the UN, the ISKCON has also reached out to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to talk to his Bangladeshi counterpart. Moreover, ISKCON devotees have decided to protests against the violence across the world, especially in front of prominent places like the White House and the United Nations.