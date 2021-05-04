Youngest Candidate For UN Secretary-General Akanksha Arora To Challenge Antonio Guterres

Youngest Candidate for the post of UN Secretary-General, 2021 Akanksha Arora spoke exclusively to Republic TV on Tuesday elaborating her vision for the global body. The 34-year-old who has been deployed in the UN for four years is now in the running for the top post with hopes to usher in change through her voice as a woman and a millennial in a post-pandemic world.

"I've been at the UN for 4 years, before that I was a manager for PricewaterhouseCoopers. I wrote audit standards for Canada, I taught at the University of Toronto and I was writing guidance for elections in Canada. So, I come with experience both nationally and internationally before I was called by the UN to serve in financial reforms. My decision to run for the position is not because I want the top position but because I believe in the UN and the UN today is not serving the people," she said.

On Refugee crisis & Climate change

Discussing some of the major issues that the world was battling today- the Global Refugee Crisis and Climate change, Akanksha Arora stated that the UN was not able to bring a change at the ground level asserting that it was time to walk the talk.

"Today we have the highest number of refugees and displaced people close to 85 million. These are not voters or those who have social media. They only have the UN which is not able to meet their basic needs such as food, clothing, and shelter, which leaves them to fend for themselves. Even for Climate, for every dollar that the UN gets, 15 cents is used for nature-based solutions and the rest goes about talking about climate change. holding conferences and writing reports. So for my naysayers, I have to say the ground underneath them has shifted. After COVID we cannot just go back to talking and showing advertising reports," she said.

#LIVE | 'The UN of today is not serving people': Candidate for UN Secretary General, 2021 Akanksha Arora to challenge Antonio Guterres. https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/mIcAZDbSJE — Republic (@republic) May 4, 2021

On Gender Equality in UN

Alleging that the UN was preaching gender equality but failing to show it Akanksha stated, "In 2016, there were several women who ran for the post with the same profile as the current head but they did not win. They elected a man. I want to see who that one woman is who fulfills their wishlist."

"I was born in India, then I moved to Saudi and then Canada. You become a global citizen and you don't differentiate between people, you see them as humans. That's what is needed of a UN Secretary. The youth need to be part of decision-making. This is what the candidacy is all about. It is high time we get to set the stage on what is the world that we want to live in and what we should inherit from the old guard," she adeed.

Akanksha Arora also stressed on the difference between 'talking' development and 'implementing it saying, "UN uses a talking approach to development. You give money to the top and hope it trickles down. India on the other hand has used a development approach that is bottom-up through digitization. Implementation is doing things directly. But the UN stops because the implementation is left mostly to politicians who just talk and don't take things through."

About Akansha Arora

Akanksha Arora is a 34-year-old Indian-Canadian audit coordinator at the UN. She announced her candidacy to challenge incumbent UN Secretary-General António Guterres in the 2021 United Nations leadership election. She is the first woman and first millennial candidate for the position and the first known candidate to challenge an incumbent. If selected, Arora would be the youngest-ever and first female Secretary-General of the UN in its 76-year history.