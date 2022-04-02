Chechen Forces Involved In Street Fighting In Ukraine's Mariupol As Russia Intensifies War

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters the 38th day, a video has emerged showing Chechen forces being involved in a street fight in Ukraine's port city of Mariupol. It is pertinent to mention here that Russian troops have intensified their attacks with each passing day and the city has been besieged because it holds critical importance as it is key to the control of the Sea of Azov, which is connected to the Black Sea. The visuals show that there is continuous streetfighting, and the troops who are fighting on behalf of Russia are in a live combat situation.

Retired Commodore GJ Singh said, "Russia is trying their best as they have hired their foreign troops to fight. Going by the visuals, they seem to be very savaged but I think it is a war of a finger, how one presses the trigger of the gun first, it is them who wins."

"Therefore, looking at their appearance, it does not impress me. There has been some kind of myth around them that they are very powerful but Ukrainians are pretty good at fighting back. Mairupol is still not in the control of Russians, they are although trying their best. In the coming days, we will learn Mariupol is in whose control," he added.

Zelenskyy: 3,000 people evacuated from Mariupol

On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that over 3,000 people were finally evacuated from the besieged port city of Mariupol. Mariupol deputy mayor Sergei Orlov told CNN in an interview that while authorities were putting in efforts to evacuate citizens, citizens were seen taking shelter underground in bomb shelters and sharing food with each other.

"Today, humanitarian corridors were working in three regions: Donetsk, Lugansk and Zaporizhzhia. We have managed to rescue 6,266 people, including 3,071 people from Mariupol," Zelenskyy said in a video address early Saturday.

Reportedly, over 1,00,000 citizens are still in the city and are living 'as mouses'. The local governor in Odesa confirmed on Friday that three missiles struck residential areas which led to casualties. Orlov elaborated, "All of them are living underground in shelters, bomb shelter in some spaces below, so just to have possibility to survive, not to be killed by airstrikes, by missiles, by shelling. They are sharing some food with each other, so it's typical food for a day is a glass of water with … one or two cakes, one glass of soup in the afternoon and also one glass of water and one cake in the evening."

Image: Republic World