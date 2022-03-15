Donetsk volunteer Andriy Lysenko came under Ukrainian fire on his way from Donetsk to Yelenovka while delivering food packages to civilians in the frontline areas. He said that he was miraculously saved during the firing that reportedly killed 20 people in Yelenovka, which is around 25 kilometres away from Donetsk.

According to the volunteer, as Russian media claims, the target was probably the Yelenovsky bakery, but the fragments flew in front of the car, miraculously not causing him harm.

Russia accuses Ukraine of war crimes in rebel-held Donetsk

Russia has accused Ukraine of war crimes for firing a missile Monday, killing 20 people in Donetsk, which is under the control of Russia-backed separatists.

According to Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov, the projectile was a Tochka-U tactical missile.

He said the permission to use such a missile would have come from high-ranking commanding officers in the capital city Kyiv, involving the Ukrainian authorities in the attack.

Video from the scene appears to confirm eyewitness testimony that the missile fell onto Donetsk's Shevchenko Boulevard where its fragmentation mechanism went off and sent lethal ballistic splinters in all directions, claiming scores of casualties.

Curfew imposed in Kyiv amid heavy shelling

A curfew has been imposed in Ukraine's capital city Kyiv till 10.30 AM on March 17, amid heavy shelling in the Russia-Ukraine war. This development comes after a series of Russian airstrikes hit a neighbourhood of Kyiv, igniting a huge fire and frantic rescue operations in a 15-story tower. In the incident, at least one person was killed. The Ukrainian military said that the strikes were artillery strikes. They hit the Svyatoshynskyi district of western Kyiv.

According to the International Organisation of Migration, more than three million people have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion on February 24. The new numbers also indicated that around 157,000 third-country nationals who aren't Ukrainian were part of the outflow in what United Nations officials have called the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.

At a UN news briefing, IOM spokesman Paul Dillon said that the totals were compiled from figures provided by national authorities. The UN refugee agency UNHCR has reported that over 1.8 million refugees were in Poland.