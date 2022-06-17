Jinping During Birthday Call With Putin Promises To Back Russia On 'sovereignty, Security'

Despite the global backlash, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday reaffirmed his support for Russia on "security and sovereignty" amid the full-scale war ongoing in Ukraine. Speaking over a telephone with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Jinping vowed to uphold his backing to Moscow and work towards bolstering the "comprehensive partnership," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement. To note, the phone call between the two leaders came on the occasion of Jinping's 69th birthday on June 15.

"China is also willing to work with Russia to promote solidarity and cooperation among emerging market countries ... and push for the development of the international order and global governance towards a more just and reasonable direction," Xi said.

Amid the contentious international condemnation of Beijing over its negligence to deplore the war, Jinping on Wednesday also pledged to push strategic coordination between China and Russia, a statement by Kremlin said. In addition, Moscow stressed that the ties between Beijing and Russia were "at an all-time high." This is the second call between Putin and Jinping ever since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24.

China and Russia offer different accounts of phone call

As per the statements from respective communication ministries, China and Russia tried to demonstrate the strongest bilateral relations of all times, however, both countries had different interpretations of the brief telephone discussion between the leaders. According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Jinping informed Putin that China had "independently assessed the situation" and wished to endorse a peaceful resolution of the conflict. Repeating the same words used in March during a call with US President Joe Biden, Jinping called for a "proper settlement of the Ukraine crisis."

It is pertinent to mention that Beijing has remained neutral over the four-month-long Russian war in Ukraine. It has refrained from publicly deploring Russia, instead of pushing for negotiations and subsequent disengagement of "involved parties" in eastern Europe. Walking on the fine line over the war, Beijing also portrayed itself as the promoter of international order further throwing a veiled jibe at NATO and US accusing them of acting as a catalyst in the crisis.

Russia claims Xi acknowledged 'legitimacy' of Moscow's war

The Kremlin in its version implied that the Chinese President Xi Jinping acknowledged the "legitimacy of Russian actions" and identified it as Moscow "protecting its fundamental national interests in the face of security challenges created by external forces." In contrast, Beijing state-controlled television in its Wednesday broadcast said that Jinping "actively promoted global peace and stability." He further advocated for "settlement...in a responsible manner."

The leaders also reviewed their "no limits" partnership in terms of bilateral trade. "The Chinese side stands ready to work with the Russian side to push for steady long-term growth and practical bilateral cooperation," Jinping said, as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry. This comes as China's imports from Russia have doubled up in the last four months, prompting experts to flag that Beijing could be helping Russia to evade sanctions- a claim both denied. Lastly, the leaders also agreed to expand cooperation in the energy sector and manufacturing "taking into account" the complicated global economic situation.

(Image: AP)