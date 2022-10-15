Loud Explosions Rock Thermal Power Station In Belgorod As Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

Loud explosions rocked the "GT CHPP Luch" thermal power plant in Russia's city of Belgorod, speculated to have been conducted by the Ukrainian armed forces via a drone. Reports also claimed on October 15 that the attack was a failed "S-300" missile launch from Russia itself aimed at the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. A power outage was reported in several parts of the Russian city that plunged into darkness early Saturday morning.

Russia's 52nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment attacked by Ukrainian drone

The suspected drone attack on the Russian infrastructure came just days after Ukrainian armed forces launched an attack on the Russian military airfield that destroyed TU-22M3 bombers capable of carrying Kh-22 missiles. The strike was conducted last week and hit Moscow's Shaykovka air base in the Kaluga region, located about 200km (124 miles) from the border with Ukraine. The defence base is home to Russia's 52nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment which has the TU-22M3 long-range bombers fleet. Kaluga's regional governor, Vladislav Shapsha, confirmed the drone attack in a Telegram update. "Today there was an explosion at the Shaykovka military airfield in Kaluga region," he wrote.

#Belgorod #Russia🇷🇺- Explosion from shelling attack at "GT CHPP Luch" thermal power plant around #UlitsaShchorsa with a 110 kW substation catching fire, mass power outage triggered within the area, officials say pic.twitter.com/oykfzZdirm — CyclistAnons🚲 (@CyclistAnons) October 15, 2022

Belgorod of Russia. There has been an explosion at the Thermal Power Plant pic.twitter.com/ZVBxJBELdF — Giorgi Revishvili (@revishvilig) October 14, 2022

The Russian city of Belgorod was also earlier targetted on October 10, resulting in an explosion at the ammunition disposal activities, the regional crisis centre had informed. "Blast sounds were heard in the city of Belgorod, as well as in the Belgorod and Yakovlev urban areas. The Defense Ministry’s bomb squads carried out activities to dispose of ammunition at a shooting range," the crisis centre said. Just yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on the sidelines of the summit of the Central Asian nations that there was no need for more massive strikes on Ukraine, adding that the most designated targets of the strikes had been hit. Putin had iterated that his troops would not launch missiles as it was not his aim to destroy Ukraine.

During the meeting with permanent members of the Security Council related to the explosion of the Kerch or Crimea Bridge, Putin lashed out at the Ukrainian strikes on Russia, as he stated that special services of Ukraine conducted three attacks on the Kursk nuclear power plant located in western Russia by compromising the high-voltage lines of the power plant. They also undermined one of the sections of the Turkish Stream gas transportation system.