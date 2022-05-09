As the ravaging war entered its 75th day on Monday, Russia's non-stop air attacks targeting Malotaranivka, Druzhkivka, Konstantynivka and Bakhmut regions have destroyed the lives of scores of Ukrainians. Though the Russian President Vladimir Putin, on several occasions, reiterated that the main intention of the "special military operation" is to disarm Ukraine and refuted claims of hurting civilians, those who are suffering from the bombings revealed a different tale. The families who have lost their loved ones have accused Russian forces and Putin of promoting acts of war crimes in Ukraine.

While mourning the loss, the families even cursed the West and the other countries for not providing enough support to counter the aggression of Putin's forces. Locals expressed anguish over what the whole world was doing when the Russian troops are showering Ukrainian citizens with lethal weapons and rockets. Meanwhile, Natalya, another Bakhmut resident, who witnessed the destruction of her son's house, said she could not understand why the Russian forces attacked her "dream house". She questioned why world powers like Australia, America and others were not providing enough arms to Ukraine. "Why not America, why not Australia, nobody helps us. They don't give us rockets. They don't give us tanks to shoot them to stop this from happening. Why does nobody defend us?" Natalya asked.

"I can't even describe how terrifying it was", says a Bakhmut local

"We wouldn’t have made it otherwise. I don't know how long we could have survived, but for sure we wouldn't have survived until today. In the last few days, we had just pasta, water and some spices left," she recounted the last 4-5 days of her life. The situation is the same for Vasily, whose homes have now turned into a heap of ruins. The Bakhmut resident, who is probably in his 40s, said he could not figure out the reason for the ongoing mass destruction. He said he doesn't know where he's going to live with his wife and three children. However, he thanked god as the entire family members are safe. "I can't even describe how terrifying it was. I understand people see more terrifying stuff but it was the first time I saw such a thing and, I am still in shock and, I can't put it into words to describe that feeling," he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities in Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians. Recently, during an interview with Russian media, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, "Russia is not in the mood to wrap up the ongoing "military operations" in accordance with Victory Day, which is also an anniversary day to celebrate Nazi Germany's surrender to allied forces."

