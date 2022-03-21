Russia-Ukraine War: Kremlin Press Secy Dmitry Peskov Says No Ceasefire During Peace Talks

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 26th day with continued shelling reported in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol, and other key cities, negotiations are underway between the two countries. According to a report by NEXTA, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday asserted that "there will be no ceasefire during the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine." Earlier in the day, Kremlin revealed that peace talks between Russia and Ukraine has not yet made any significant progress and accused Kyiv of stalling truce talks by putting forth unacceptable proposals.

Russia-Ukraine war: No ceasefire during peace talks, avers Kremlin

Notably, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has clearly stated that he is willing to negotiate with his Russian counterpart Putin, but he will not surrender at any cost or accept Russian ultimatums. Earlier, while speaking to the media, Peskov reiterated that Moscow was ready to stop the war and more willing than Ukrainian representatives to reach a peaceful agreement. Meanwhile, the West continues to impose more stringent sanctions on Russia in an attempt to deter Moscow's troops from further invading the Ukrainian cities and their civilians. Leaders of several countries, including the US, the UK, Australia, Germany, France, and others, have condemned Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

It is pertinent to mention here that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov recently affirmed that Russia has the capability to face and survive the sanctions imposed by the West and other countries. He stated that Russia will rely on itself and its allies who are still supporting Moscow after starting a military operation against Ukraine. "Russia will survive the sanctions. The main conclusion for us in the context of geopolitics is that there is no more illusion of relying on the West. We can rely only on ourselves and on our allies who would stay with us, "he added.

Image: AP