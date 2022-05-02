Ukraine: Republic Reports From Kyiv After Missile Destroys Building In Residential Area

Amid the ongoing Russia Ukraine war, Republic Media Network continues to report from war-stricken Ukraine. After Russia fired two missiles at the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv on Thursday, April 28, one of the missiles hit a 25-storey residential building in which one person was killed and at least 10 people were injured.

In a recent update, Republic visited the attack site to access the damage caused by the Russian missile attack. As per the visuals, the missile hit the lower floors of the 25-storey residential building in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv. The building suffered severe damage which resulted in the death of one person. Speaking with Republic on the missile attack on the residential building, one of the residents of the building said, "I was not present here. But when I got the news, I took my car and came here. I found that my apartment was crashed." He further added that the windows, part of his room and doors were severely damaged in the missile attack. "Right now, we are repairing them," he told Republic. "It was a missile attack from Russia. Russia fired two missiles, " he added.

It is significant to mention that, when the Russian missile hit the 25-storey residential building, Ukrainian troops immediately rushed to the spot and carried out an evacuation operation. The state emergency service, which referred to Russian shelling, said the second missile damaged an unnamed facility.

Missiles over Ukrainian Nuclear Plants can lead to global disaster

Head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Friday, April 29 warned that the Russian missiles flying over Ukraine’s nuclear power plants might lead to a nuclear accident and jeopardise the world’s safety amid the Russia Ukraine war. The atomic watchdog further stated that it has been reviewing reports of a rampant missile targeted at Ukraine’s nuclear power plant located to the south of the country.

“We are concerned about security issues. As you remember, on March 4, a shell hit a building very close to the reactor. We need to see how the safety equipment works, and whether the protective material has been physically attacked. There is a lot to be done there,” said the head of the IAEA Rafael Mariano Grossi.

"The situation in Zaporizhzhia and around the city is not only a matter of nuclear safety, protection or safeguards but also a matter of deep political implications," he added.

In a statement released Thursday, Director General of the IAEA Grossi warned that there’s a "red light blinking" following Russia's invasion and there’s a significant risk of a nuclear disaster considering the series of missiles flying near the Zaporizhzhia plant in southern Ukraine. “We need to return to Zaporizhzhia. This is extremely important, there are nuclear materials, plutonium, and enriched uranium, and we must check this. So at the moment, this is still an open question for us, ” he told reporters.