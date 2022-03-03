Russia-Ukraine War: Restaurants In Kharkiv Rebuilt For Wartime; Prepare Food In Basements

Amid Ukraine's ongoing war with Russia, Ukrainian armed forces as well as common people, have shown remarkable determination and courage to stand by their country and show resistance against the enemy. Republic Media Network has accessed a video from the Ukrainian Army that shows how restaurants in Kharkiv city have been rebuilt for wartime and are preparing food for people in the basements. The food is then delivered to the military and the people who are in need. Since Russia launched a military operation on February 24, several images and videos have surfaced showing Ukrainian people doing everything possible to help the country's armed forces.

Speaking to Republic TV, Ukrainian MP Maria Mezentseva said that Kharkiv has suffered a lot but there is enough supplies and restaurants are preparing food and delivering it for free to the needy. "This war has united us all," she added. The Ukrainian state emergency service stated that the Russian forces continuously launched attacks on Kharkiv on Wednesday, March 2, and also hit the regional police and intelligence headquarters. It further stated that the strike blew off the roof of the police station, setting the top floor on fire, and strewing pieces of the five-story structure across nearby streets.

Ukraine's Defence Minister calls country's army & people 'real heroes'

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Ministry of Defence warned bloggers and online influencers not to share real-time information about Russian shelling, stating it could be reused by the enemy.

"We address bloggers, experts and ordinary participants of the internet community: your operational information may be the subject of interest for Russian forces to plan their next attack. Be vigilant when sharing real-time shelling information. The enemy has been demoralised, as they continue to suffer losses. Together we will win," the Ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov hailed the country's troops and people and termed them as "real heroes."

"The Ukrainian army and Ukrainian people are real heroes! The Russian terrorists who came to our land felt it! The truth with us, the whole world with us, the victory with us!", he wrote in a Twitter post.

Russia-Ukraine war

It should be mentioned here that Russia had launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after recognising the independence of Ukraine's separatist regions-- Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People's Republic (LPR). The Russian Defence Ministry said that 498 of its servicemen have been killed and 1,597 injured so far amid the ongoing war. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday claimed that Russia has lost around 9,000 of its personnel.

