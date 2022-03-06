Russia-Ukraine War: Russia's Sukhoi Su-34 Strikes Ukrainian Military Targets; Watch

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense on Sunday, March 6, shared a video showing how the Sukhoi Su-34 of the Russian Aerospace Forces struck at Ukrainian military infrastructure during a special operation. In a visual accessed by Republic Media Network, the blue Sukhoi Su-34 was seen striking its target. Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry informed that their troops seized control of a military base near the captured city of Kherson.

The Russian Defence Ministry also announced that its military has destroyed 2,203 targets of Ukrainian military infrastructure during the Special Military Operation. According to the ministry, Russian armed forces have taken down a large part of the Ukrainian military infrastructure, including 778 tanks and 279 field artillery and mortars.

In an exclusive report by Republic Media Network, the southern part of DPR-Russian controlled territory of Donetsk also witnessed heavy firing from the Russian and the Ukrainian side since Saturday, injuring four civilians.

This comes a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that Ukraine's statehood is in jeopardy and sanctions are like "declaring war" on Russia. On the other hand, European neighbour Poland may reportedly provide Ukraine with MiG-29 fighters and Su-25 attack aircraft.

On Saturday, Moscow had declared a partial ceasefire and also announced a route to allow citizens to escape. But hours later, the ceasefire was called off as Russia took control of several Ukrainian cities and shot down four Su-27 Jets. Ever since the war began on February 24, Russian forces have obliterated 69 aircraft on the ground and 21 in air

Russia-Ukraine talks

Meanwhile, the third round of peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia may take place on Monday, March 7. In the second session of talks held recently, both the countries agreed to create safe corridors for civilians to exit besieged cities and observed a temporary ceasefire in areas where they will be created.