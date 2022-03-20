Russia-Ukraine War: Switzerland Ready To Mediate Talks, Confirms President Ignazio Cassis

Swiss President Ignazio Cassis on Sunday announced that he is “ready to mediate” in the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia as the war raged on into the 25th day inside Ukraine, piling the human casualties. Switzerland could play the role well due to its tradition of "neutrality and humanitarian efforts," Cassis said during a televised rally in Bern. Switzerland is one of the EU nations that joined efforts of Western and EU’s tough sanction measures against the Russian Federation, while it also shut its airspace to Russian aircraft. Switzerland now offers to become a mediator in the Russia-Ukraine conflict in order to cease the hostilities between the two neighbours, although it remains to see if the Russian delegation heeds to the Swiss government's demands.

"Switzerland combines neutrality with a humanitarian tradition," Cassis said at a rally in Bern."It's a small country with a strong commitment to freedom. It is ready to play the role of a mediator behind the scenes or host negotiations," he furthermore added. Switzerland’s State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) Swiss Armed Forces has been at the forefront, sheltering the war-fleeing Ukrainian refugees. They have been providing emergency accommodation to refugees at Bülach Barracks (ZH) and Bure Barracks (JU). An estimated 1,800 Ukrainians have been given home temporarily in Switzerland, 500 in Bülach, and 1,300 in Bure.

Switzerland’s engrained neutrality subjected to test

The Russia-Ukraine war has put Switzerland’s engrained neutrality to test as the Alpine nation toppled its key principles and jumped on the wagon with imposing sanctions alongside the European Union against Moscow. The nation was praised during US President Joe Biden's State of the Union address for tossing its neutral status and aligning with Ukraine sparking backlash—both military and political, particularly from populist right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP). In a taped video address, Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the Bern crowd from Kyiv and thanked Switzerland for its solidarity with Ukrainian civilians. Switzerland also took a stronger stance on Russian oligarchs, as Cassis accused them of fuelling the war.

Launching attacks on Russia's President, the Swiss leader said Moscow’s political entities shall be “deprived of privilege" of staying in Switzerland. ”I wanted the Ukrainians to live like the Swiss...," he said while participating in the pro-Ukrainian rallies that chanted "Solidarity with Ukraine, Stop the War Now!" Switzerland’s President Cassis also labelled the war in Ukraine as being driven by "devastating madness” adding that his country simply can take a stand in the "confrontation between democracy and barbarism.” “We must valiantly and tirelessly defend freedom and democracy. This has a price. A price that Switzerland is ready to assume," he wrote in Le Temps newspaper. The Swiss leader is now offering to mediate in the talks between Russia and Ukraine to put an end to the war atrocities.

Israel, similarly, had also agreed to mediate Ukraine-Russia talks to pursue a diplomatic path to a ceasefire. Speaking exclusively to the Republic Media Network, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Ihor Zhovkva had discussed the role of Israel in initiating a mediation process between the warring sides. While Zhovkva acknowledged the importance of mediation efforts during Russia's conflict with Ukraine, he stated that Tel Aviv “is counting on its results,” in an interview with Republic TV. Yes, it is possible for Ukraine to receive or positively evaluate Israel's mediation and we are taking this into account. Zelenskyy even said that he is ready to meet Putin in Jerusalem. ''So Israel is playing a very important role in today's mediation process. And we count on his results," President Zelenskyy added in a televised interview. Israel’s willingness to negotiate with Russia on Ukraine’s behalf came after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's adviser agreed that Ukraine “is willing to be a neutral state” and is looking forward to a ceasefire agreement.

