Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian Artist Maria Pryimachenko's Works Destroyed In Kyiv

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war showing no signs of abating, a local museum has been destroyed by the Russian military in Ivankiv near Kyiv. The museum housed the unique works of the world-famous Ukrainian folk art painter Maria Pryimachenko in the genre of 'naive art'. Numerous paintings featuring humans and animals were reportedly decorated in front of the President's office in the museum.

In a tweet, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stated that at least 25 works by Pryimachenko were burnt as a result of an invasion by Russia. The Ministry said, "The paintings were stored in Ivankiv Museum, Kyiv region. She created world-famous masterpieces. Her special gift and talent captivated Pablo Picasso."

Ukraine says 352 civilians lost their lives

On Monday, General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that Russia has "continued to inflict fire on military & civilian airfields, air defence facilities, critical infrastructure, settlements, units. In violation of International law, Russia launched missile strike on residential buildings in Zhytomyr, Chernihiv".

The Ministry also informed 352 civilians have lost their lives in the invasion including 14 children and 1,684 people, including 116 children, have been injured.

India sends Union Ministers to countries neighbouring Ukraine

Meanwhile, in a major development today, the Indian government has decided to send four Union Ministers to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the safe evacuation of students from the war-hit nation and extend assistance to them.

This was decided in a high-level meeting chaired by PM Modi earlier in the day on the Russia-Ukraine crisis. As per sources, Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (Retd) VK Singh will be going to neighbouring countries of Ukraine as Special Envoys of India.

Russia-Ukraine war

The tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated on February 21 after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) and the Luhansk People’s Republic (LNR). Located in eastern Ukraine, these regions have been under the control of Russia-backed separatists since 2014.

The situation took a turn for the worse after the Russian President formally declared a military operation in Ukraine's Donbass region on February 24, and targeted at demilitarization and denazification of the country. While the US and other European countries have imposed a range of sanctions on Russia, the latter has refused to relent.

