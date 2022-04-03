Russia's Mammoth Sukhoi-Su 35 Shot Down In Ukraine's Izium As Russian Bombing Intensifies

As the Russia-Ukraine war reaches Day 39, the Ukrainian army has strengthened its retaliation against the Russian army. The latest visuals accessed by the Republic Media Network depict the damage incurred by the Russian army at the hands of Kyiv’s troops. Visuals of Russia’s beast-attacking aircraft Sukhoi-Su 35 being shot down by the Ukrainian Army near Izium city were accessed.

From the images of destroyed aircraft, one can make out that the Sukhoi was shot down and was later charred after crashing on the ground. Notably, Su-35 is one of the best war aircraft in Russia. It is considered to be better than Rafale aircraft because of its modified engine. It is a twin-engine, supermaneuverable aircraft.

Ukraine has strengthened its attacking strategy in the war as it moves forward amid the ongoing withdrawal of Russian forces from Northern city. As a part of its revamped war strategy, the Russian army is pulling back its troops from Northern cities and advancing attacks on eastern and southern cities to make strategic gains.

Chernobyl recaptured by Ukraine

Reports suggest that the Russian troops have repatriated from Kyiv, Chernobyl and other northern and western cities to Belarus in the face of the revolting Ukrainian Army. Following the departure of Russian troops, the Ukrainian flag has been hoisted above the Chernobyl nuclear power facility, the state corporation which is in charge of nuclear power plants stated on Saturday. Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Energoatom, a nuclear power company in Ukraine, announced in a statement on Telegram, “Today, April 2, at 11:00, the Ukrainian flag was raised over the Chernobyl NPP and the anthem was sung,” CNN reported.

The statement read, "The entire staff of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which has worked heroically in the harsh conditions of the occupation since February 24 and provided nuclear and radiation safety at the station and nearby facilities, was present at the ceremony."

This declaration came after a senior United States defence official claimed on March 30 that some Russian troops had left the Chernobyl nuclear plant site, CNN reported. Chernobyl, which lies around 60 miles northwest of Kyiv, witnessed the world's worst nuclear disaster.

